MotoGP confirms changes to 2021 calendar

MotoGP organisers have confirmed changes to the 2021 calendar in the wake of news that this year’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will not go ahead.

Today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirmed neither the MotoGP nor Formula 1 races would take place in 2021 due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MotoGP has moved to adjust its calendar accordingly, bringing the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit forward one week to October 22-24.

As previously reported, MotoGP has replaced Australia with a race in Portugal at the Algarve International Circuit across November 5-7.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Red Bull Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix,” a MotoGP statement read.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean it has not been possible to confirm the viability of the event at this time, and it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar.

“The FIM MotoGP World Championship looks forward to returning to race in front of the Australian fans at the spectacular Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit in 2022.”

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix was the first event in 2020 to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix falling later that year.

This year’s MotoGP calendar will comprise a maximum 20 races.

The Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix was set to return to the calendar for the first time in 23 years. Its fixture on the calendar at the newly built Mandalika International Street Circuit remains up in the air and is currently listed as a reserve race.

The Argentinian Motorcycle Grand Prix is currently listed as postponed and is awaiting rescheduling.

MotoGP 2021 calendar (provisional)