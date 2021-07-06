> News > Bikes

MotoGP confirms changes to 2021 calendar

Simon Chapman

By Simon Chapman

Tuesday 6th July, 2021 - 3:45pm

Marc Marquez leads the MotoGP field at the Sachsenring, Germany. Picture: Gareth Harford

MotoGP organisers have confirmed changes to the 2021 calendar in the wake of news that this year’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will not go ahead.

Today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirmed neither the MotoGP nor Formula 1 races would take place in 2021 due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MotoGP has moved to adjust its calendar accordingly, bringing the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit forward one week to October 22-24.

As previously reported, MotoGP has replaced Australia with a race in Portugal at the Algarve International Circuit across November 5-7.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Red Bull Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix,” a MotoGP statement read.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean it has not been possible to confirm the viability of the event at this time, and it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar.

“The FIM MotoGP World Championship looks forward to returning to race in front of the Australian fans at the spectacular Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit in 2022.”

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix was the first event in 2020 to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix falling later that year.

This year’s MotoGP calendar will comprise a maximum 20 races.

The Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix was set to return to the calendar for the first time in 23 years. Its fixture on the calendar at the newly built Mandalika International Street Circuit remains up in the air and is currently listed as a reserve race.

The Argentinian Motorcycle Grand Prix is currently listed as postponed and is awaiting rescheduling.

MotoGP 2021 calendar (provisional)

Date Grand Prix Venue
28 March Qatar Losail International Circuit
04 April Doha Losail International Circuit
18 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit
02 May Spain Circuito de Jerez
16 May France Le Mans
30 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello
06 June Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya
20 June Germany Sachsenring
27 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
8 August Styria Red Bull Ring
15 August Austria Red Bull Ring
29 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit
12 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón
19 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
03 October Americas Circuit of the Americas
17 October Thailand Chang International Circuit
24 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
07 November Algarve Algarve International Circuit
14 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo
Reserve Grand Prix
N/A Indonesia Mandalika International Street Circuit
Postponed Grand Prix
N/A Argentina Termas de Río Hondo

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]