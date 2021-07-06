Erebus brings Eseries livery to life for Townsville

A livery previously only seen in Supercars’ Eseries is set to make its real-world debut at this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500 with Will Brown and Erebus Motorsport.

The #9 Holden ZB Commodore is set to carry backing from Pedders Suspension & Brakes, marking the third new livery for Brown in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship.

Brown previously raced with the livery in the Supercars All Stars Eseries, which took place last year throughout the coronavirus-induced calendar break.

There, he raced as a wildcard entry alongside former Erebus Motorsport drivers Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds.

“It’s exciting to have such an awesome brand like Pedders on the car,” said Brown.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get to know the team at Pedders pretty well over the past year.

“They’re an awesome group so I’m pumped to have them up their support and represent them in a big way.

“The car looks awesome and it’s cool to have last year’s Eseries livery come to life this weekend; hopefully it’s a good omen.”

The livery is almost identical to that of the Toyota Yaris that Pedders managing director Scott Pedder took to victory in the 2014 Australian Rally Championship.

Pedder also won last year’s Supercars Celebrity Eseries driving a Holden ZB Commodore dressed in the brand’s distinctive colours.

“Pedders has a rich history in motorsport and performance that now spans more than 70 years,” Pedder said.

“For many of those years we’ve been involved in the Supercars Championship, but today is particularly exciting for our business because we get to announce for the first time our very own Supercar with our own livery, backing young gun Will Brown through our existing partnership with Erebus Motorsport.

“We debuted a Pedders Supercar during the Supercars Eseries last year and it was only right that we bring it to life.”

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan added, “I grew up with Pedders being the brand you used to make your car faster and I personally love seeing this come to life.

“Scott is extremely passionate about the motorsport industry which is really beneficial to our relationship.

“He and his company are the perfect fit for our team and we’re really looking forward to seeing Scott’s winning Eseries livery on track.”

Brown will campaign his new-look Holden ZB Commodore at this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500 across July 9-11.

