CONFIRMED: Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will not be held in 2021.

Confirmation of their cancellation follows months of speculation for both as considerations surrounding international travel and quarantine requirements proved insurmountable.

Rumours regarding the cancellation of the Formula 1 race arose this morning, with Speedcafe.com first reporting that MotoGP was set to share its fate.

It marks the second successive year that neither will take place.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in conjunction with the Victorian Government, Formula 1 and Dorna Sports today announced the 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and 2021 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix are cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement from the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirmed.

Andrew Westacott, CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, said: “We understand this is not the news MotoGP and Formula 1 fans wanted to hear.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the Victorian Government, Formula 1 and Dorna Sports for their unwavering resilience and support during this challenging period, and for their ongoing commitment to these two great events.

“There are bound to be ongoing challenges with COVID-19, but I want to reassure fans that while there is sadness and disappointment amongst our wonderful AGPC staff there is a tenacity and determination to make sure the next episodes of MotoGP at the island and Formula 1 at the new Albert Park layout are sensational showcases of how we do things in Victoria.”

The demise of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix comes as a blow in a season which has seen Jack Miller and Remy Gardner claim victory in MotoGP and Moto2 respectively.

Reports out of Europe last week claimed Portugal was in line to replace the Phillip Island race and came as national cabinet agreed to cut overseas arrivals into Australia.

The decision to axe this year’s event comes later than the same decision last year, which was made in May ahead of the October event.

Cancellation of the Formula 1 Grand Prix was largely expected in a season that has continued to adapt on the fly to the ongoing pandemic.

Last year’s Australian GP was the first cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the decision made just hours before cars were due to hit the track for Free Practice 1 last March.

Officials hoped rescheduling this year’s race to November would allow time for travel and quarantine concerns to be alleviated.

Despite that, doubt surrounding the event has continued to swirl, with Speedcafe.com revealing in June that a decision was expected this month.