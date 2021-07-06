Championship winners on the hunt for fresh talent

The Shell V-Power Racing Team is currently offering a rare opportunity to join the championship-winning operation.

The Queensland-based squad is on the lookout for a panel beater/panel fitter to join the team, a role that could be the gateway to a career in Supercars.

While the role on offer is primarily that of a panel fitter – most large panel repairs are done externally – there is scope for the right person to have a greater involvement within the team.

Team principal Ben Croke explained that while motorsport experience is desirable, it’s not the only criteria and it could even be the perfect job for someone looking to break into the elite world of motorsport.

“Someone from outside the industry, with a willingness to put in and can learn fast, it’s definitely a good opportunity for the right person,” said Croke.

“Ultimately, we’d like experience, but if you get someone with the willingness, and that is a very capable learner, it’s something you can pick up pretty quickly, with experienced people we have in our organisation to assist with that. It is an avenue for someone.

“There’s opportunities to get involved with other stuff,” he added.

“If they’re interested in going away racing and have some mechanical skills that gives them an avenue to help out in areas like that – they might come with an athletic capability that’s pit stop worthy.

“There’s definitely areas to do other parts and do other things on the race team.

“If all the panels are on the car, and we’re in a good place, panel-wise, there’s always other work to do on the cars; pit stop equipment and stuff like that.

The opportunity is currently available via JobStop, a platform which has helped DJR with a number of additions to the team previously.

“JobStop’s been pretty successful for us in the past – our last two or three mechanics have all been sourced through the JobStop avenue,” Croke said.

“It draws motorsport people into it that might be searching for another team, or something to do.

“But I think through JobStop also, you get the – I want to say fans, but in a respective term – people that are looking to get into motorsports from the outside world.

“They probably check it out regularly as well, seeing what opportunities the teams have, and if there’s a way that they can be involved.”

CLICK HERE to apply at Dick Johnson Racing.

CLICK HERE to visit JobStop.com for your new start.