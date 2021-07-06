> News > Carrera Cup

Carrera Cup grid locked in for Townsville

By Connor O'Brien

Tuesday 6th July, 2021 - 8:46pm

The #28 of Luke Youlden

A competitive field of drivers will be standing between Cameron Hill and an impressive fourth straight Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia round win this weekend in Townsville.

Hill has been in blistering form this season – of the six races held thus far across Sandown and Tailem Bend, the Canberran has five victories and a second.

Just three drivers have won four straight rounds in Carrera Cup Australia history: Craig Baird (2008), Jim Richards (2003) and Alex Davison (2003/04).

Travel restrictions associated with the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Sydney has ruled Tim Miles, Jackson Walls, Drew Hall and Indiran Padayachee out of the action at Townsville.

There’s no shortage of proven performers, however, with David Russell, Luke Youlden, David Wall, Dale Wood and Craig Lowndes all boasting extensive Supercars experience.

Youlden enters Townsville with a newly serviced 911 GT3 Cup car.

“We’ve stripped the whole car down and actually found a couple of issues that we have now rectified and that should hopefully give us a bit more speed at Townsville,” said the 43-year-old, who will partner David Reynolds in the 2021 Bathurst 1000 in October.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Townsville, that was where I made my debut with the team 12 months ago and we have come a long way since then.”

In the Pro-Am class, Stephen Grove will be back in action after missing The Bend.

Two practice sessions on Friday will kick off the event for Carrera Cup, before three races across Saturday and Sunday.

Entry list: Round 3, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

# Name Surname Class Sponsor
4 Stephen Grove Morris Finance Pro-Am Grove Group
8 Nick McBride Mobil Pro Porsche Centre Melbourne
9 Marc Cini Morris Finance Pro-Am Hallmarc
12 Harri Jones Mobil Pro Helimods
13 Sam Shahin Morris Finance Pro-Am The Bend Motorsport Park/HTFU
20 Adrian Flack Morris Finance Pro-Am AGAS National
21 Matthew Payne Mobil Pro Team Porsche New Zealand / Earl Bamber Motorsport
22 Dean Cook Morris Finance Pro-Am Zonzo Estate Yarra Valley
23 David Russell Mobil Pro Lago Racing
28 Luke Youlden Mobil Pro Tekworkx Motorsport
36 Cooper Murray Mobil Pro Phase 8
38 David Wall Mobil Pro Paynter Dixon / Shannons
48 Geoff Emery Morris Finance Pro-Am Force Accessories
74 Kyle Gurton Mobil Pro Dutton EMA Motorsport
76 Christian Pancione Mobil Pro VCM Performance
77 Michael Almond Mobil Pro Sonic / Bob Jane T-Marts / PSA Australia
78 Aaron Love Mobil Pro Sonic
100 Dale Wood Mobil Pro Timken / ASM
111 Cameron Hill Mobil Pro Squadra Bespoke
222 Scott Taylor Morris Finance Pro-Am Scott Taylor Motorsport
338 Craig Lowndes Mobil Pro Paynter Dixon / Shannons
777 Simon Fallon Mobil Pro Bob Jane T-Marts / Sonic

