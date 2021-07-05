Super2 teams encouraged to drive to Townsville

Queensland-based Super2 competitors are being asked to consider driving to Townsville to help facilitate the mooted second event in the North Queensland city.

While Supercars has locked in the NTI Townsville 500 for its original date of this coming weekend, albeit with only tacit public confirmation, an event on the following weekend is understood to be a work in progress.

The Dunlop Super2 Series is already on the support card for the first and could be part of both, an ironic development considering it has not raced since Round 1 at Mount Panorama in February.

Speedcafe.com has learnt that, such is the shortage of hire cars in Townsville for that July 17-18 weekend, Super2 competitors based in South East Queensland are being asked to consider driving such that they need not rely on rentals.

It is believed to be one of multiple logistical issues facing teams, and could well also affect Repco Supercars Championship outfits.

The issue, at least in part, appears to be the National Rugby League match on that Saturday night, when the North Queensland Cowboys will host the Sydney Roosters at the stadium which is located just near the Reid Park Street Circuit.

A drive from even Brisbane to Townsville is over 1300km, and further still from the Gold Coast, where a multitude of drivers live.

In encouraging news for Victorian- and New South Wales-based Supercars Championship and Super2 competitors, onerous return quarantine obligations have now been removed.

Should the second Townsville event go ahead, it is believed that it would be run to a SuperSprint format, in contrast to the pair of 250km races which are locked in for the meeting beginning this Friday.