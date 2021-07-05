Bowe to appear at Leyburn Sprints

John Bowe will appear at next month’s Historic Leyburn Sprints.

Bowe will be part of the Leyburn Legends line-up alongside the man with whom he shared two Bathurst 1000 wins, Dick Johnson, as well as the likes of Colin Bond and Fred Gibson.

The 2021 edition marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which celebrates Leyburn’s role as host of the 1949 Australian Grand Prix.

It is set to feature over 200 historic, classic, and performance cars racing the clock on a 1.0km closed-street course.

“It will be nice to catch up with everyone at Leyburn, but I’ve said I’d like to drive a car if they can find me one,” said Bowe.

“I’ve heard the Sprints is a great little event – my mate Dick Johnson has been going for years.

“I love what I call real cars like they run at Leyburn and motorsport people, so I think it’s going to be a great experience.”

Historic Leyburn Sprints President Tricia Chant added, “John Bowe is truly a legend.

“He’s won countless titles in a long career and is still racing at the front, and he’s tremendously popular with fans.

“John, Dick Johnson, Colin Bond, Fred Gibson and some more Legends we’ll announce soon will attend the Sprints on both days and I know will get a warm welcome from everyone.

“After Covid forced the cancellation of last year’s event, there’s great excitement about our return among everyone from competitors and spectators to exhibitors and officials.

“It’s going to be a wonderful celebration of motorsport and motoring in our historic little town.”

Entries close on July 9, with the event to take place on August 21-22.