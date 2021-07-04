> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Seton’s 1997 title-winning Falcon in action

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 4th July, 2021 - 2:00pm

Check out an array of images from Glenn Seton’s memorable 1997 championship campaign.

Pictures: AN1 Media

97 AGP V8 DK AN1
97 ATCC Barbagallo DK AN1
97 ATCC Rd 1 Calder 1 AN1
97 ATCC Rd 1 Calder 2 AN1
97 ATCC Rd 1 Calder 3 AN1
97 ATCC Rd 2 P Island AN1
97 ATCC Rd 3 Sandown Hall AN1 2
97 ATCC Rd 3 Sandown Hall AN1
97 ATCC Rd 4 Symmons DK AN1
97 ATCC Rd 5 Winton Car 30 AN1
97 ATCC Rd 6 Eastern Creek AN1
97 ATCC Rd 7 Lakeside 1 AN1
97 ATCC Rd 8 Barbagallo AN1
97 ATCC Rd 9 Mallala AN1
97 Primus Media Day Car 1 AN1
97 Seto AGP AN1
97 Seton Oran Park Cov 1 AN1
97 Seton Oran Park Cov 2 AN1
Seton 97 OP Champ Cov AN1
Seton Sand ATCC 1997 Cov AN1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]