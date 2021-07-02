Honda test rider open to MotoGP race return

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl has affirmed his openness to a potential MotoGP race return, while also making a jab at some possible graduates from Moto2.

The 31-year-old German has not been a full-time MotoGP competitor since 2016, but did enter all but two rounds of last season due to Marc Marquez’s injury.

A number of seats on the 2022 grid remain as yet unspoken for, including one at Yamaha Factory Racing following Maverick Viñales’ bombshell exit.

Viñales is speculated to be on his way to Aprilia Racing, although the Spaniard claimed at last weekend’s Dutch TT that no deal had been done.

The Noale manufacturer’s works team therefore also has a ride available, and VR46 has not yet named a team-mate for incumbent Luca Marini.

Furthermore, Valentino Rossi himself is likely to retire, a decision which would free up a berth at SRT, and there has not been word on who will partner Remy Gardner at KTM Tech3.

See below for 2022 field as it stands

Bradl gave no indication of firm offers to Speedweek, but did tell the German outlet that he would consider any which come his way.

“If there was any interest from a team, I would look closely and listen to it,” said the 2011 Moto2 champion.

SRT could very well have two seats to fill, given Franco Morbidelli is considered a likely recruit to replace Viñales at the factory Yamaha team.

The Malaysian-owned squad has a clear youth policy, Rossi notwithstanding, but its current Moto2 riders have been underwhelming.

Xavi Vierge is ninth in the championship and Jake Dixon way back in 21st, with the former delivering its only podium for the year to date.

Furthermore, of the current top three in the intermediate class, Gardner is already on his way up, Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez is also tied to KTM, and Marco Bezzecchi will remain with Gresini Racing for his step to MotoGP.

When Dixon’s record of only two points finishes in 2021 so far was raised with Bradl, he compared the Briton’s results to his in the three MotoGP rounds he has entered in 2021.

“Of course, I can’t keep up with that,” he quipped.

“I’ve only done three races this year and have scored points three times.”

Rossi has stated that he will make a decision on his future during the ongoing summer break, with the MotoGP season to resume at the Red Bull Ring on August 6-8.

MotoGP 2022 teams and riders Provisional