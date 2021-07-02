Erebus Super3 driver’s new look unveiled

Erebus Motorsport has revealed renders of the look which Academy driver Reef McCarthy will carry when the Dunlop Super3 Series resumes in Townsville next weekend.

McCarthy’s Image Racing FG Falcon will carry major backing from Griffith Corporation as his rookie Super3 season continues.

Griffith Corporation is a freight business owned by gentleman motorsport competitor Mark Griffith, who has a longstanding relationship with Erebus which goes back to its foundations in GT racing.

“When the opportunity came up to support Reef in Townsville, we were really excited about it,” explained Griffith.

“We conduct a lot of business in North Queensland and we have had a great relationship with Erebus for a very long time.

“To be able to expand on our relationship with the team and support Reef as part of their Academy programme is a great opportunity for us.”

McCarthy said, “I’m super excited to have the support from Griffith Corporation.

“Mark Griffith is someone who has been around motorsport for a long time and I’m really excited that he’s willing to put his faith in me, especially in my rookie season.

“I hope I can get some good results for him and I’m proud that he’s willing to invest his time and money into my career.”

Griffith Corporation’s branding will occupy the doors of Car #61, while the affiliated Daimler Trucks Brisbane takes up a spot on the bonnet.

McCarthy will also be representing the ‘Stop. One Punch Can Kill’ campaign which highlights the links between alcohol, drugs and street violence to young people across Australia.

The 17-year-old, currently fourth in the Super3 class which races with the Super2 field, was announced as an Erebus Academy driver last month.

Image stablemate Jaylyn Robotham, a rookie to Super2, was already part of the junior programme while the Terry Wyhoon-owned team enjoys a close alliance with Erebus.

The NTI Townsville 500, scheduled for July 9-11, remains in some level of doubt due to the ongoing Queensland lockdown.

Townsville itself will be freed tonight, as originally planned, but the Brisbane local government area which is home to Triple Eight Race Engineering remains in lockdown.

It is believed that the Supercars Commission is discussing the matter today.