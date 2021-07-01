Alonso intrigued by career-first scenario

Fernando Alonso is fascinated by the opportunity to race at the same circuit on back-to-back weekends for the first time in his decorated Formula 1 career.

Such a prospect is not new to the bulk of the grid, having contested double-headers at Austria, Silverstone and Bahrain during the COVID-impacted 2020 season.

Alonso though was not a part of that, having taken a two-year sabbatical from F1 before returning via Alpine this season.

After a slow start, the two-time world champion has gradually established the upper hand over team-mate Esteban Ocon.

He is responsible for all 14 points Alpine has taken from the past three grands prix, including a solid ninth last weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

Having recharged his batteries, Alonso is keen to keep the momentum rolling at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

“It’s my first time experiencing back-to-back races at the same venue in Formula 1,” said the man who debuted for Minardi in 2001.

“But I am looking forward to getting back to the track for another race here and to keep the momentum going.

“As we saw last weekend qualifying and traffic management can be difficult with it being such a short lap. Tyre management is also key here and the compounds are a step softer this weekend which presents a new challenge.

“The weather is also very unpredictable, where one minute it’s clear blue skies with high temperatures, and the next it’s pouring down with rain and possible thunderstorms.

“We enjoy these challenges as drivers and I think this makes racing here twice in a row quite interesting as you try to adjust and perfect your weekend.”

The Austrian Grand Prix begins with Free Practice 1 tomorrow night starting 19:30 AEST.