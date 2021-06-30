Win a ride with Marcos Ambrose as part of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize

One fortunate fan and their guest will be strapped into a Course Car beside Supercars legend Marcos Ambrose at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 as part of an “Ultimate Motorsport” raffle prize being offered by Pirtek to support St Vincent’s Hospital.

Pirtek has called on friends in the motorsport industry to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the winners who will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at Australia’s Great Race.

The prize is being raffled and not auctioned so almost everyone has a chance to be involved and the limited pool of tickets has been selling at a rapid rate since being released last week.

The tickets are just AUD $20 each and all proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

Ambrose, who is now a part of the Supercars commentary team, has a long-term relationship with Pirtek, having driven their sponsored Falcon to Supercars championships in 2003 and 2004.

“Mount Panorama is one of the great race tracks in the world and it is very rare for anyone to have a chance of riding around it at speed,”said Ambrose.

“When I was told about this raffle I asked how I could contribute and the idea was presented for me to take the winner and their guest for a ride in the Supercars Course Car.

“The good thing is that we won’t have to worry about a radar trap on Conrod Straight.

“It will be a ride the winners won’t forget.

“I mean the whole prize is something the winners won’t be able to stop talking about for a long, long time.

“I have never seen a prize offered like this anywhere in the world and it is cool that all the proceeds go to St Vincent’s Hospital which does such an amazing job.”

The total prize includes an amazing list of money can’t buy experiences including:

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2021 Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in a Supercars’ Course Car with Marcos Ambrose

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with Race Director Tim Schenken

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize – Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2022 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize – Two General Admission tickets to a 2022 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible – they may even throw in a few extras along the way!

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced during the coverage of the Perth SuperNight on September 12, allowing a month for the winners to make their arrangements.