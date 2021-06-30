Formats come to light for Sydney, Perth SuperNights

Supercars will host day and night races at this year’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight and Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight.

The Repco Supercars Championship is set for three days of on-track action at the Sydney Motorsport Park event across August 20-22.

Teams will have their first hitout under the full capacity lighting system on Friday night with Practice 1.

Practice 2 will take place on Saturday morning followed by a three-part Qualifying for Race 20, including a Top 10 Shootout.

Race 20 will take place under lights and take in 125km of the Gardner Circuit.

Back-to-back qualifying sessions for Race 21 and Race 22 take place on Sunday morning followed by the two races, both of which will comprise 125km.

The final race will be a twilight affair.

The following event, the Perth SuperNight, will take place across September 11-12.

The two-day event will see Practice 1 and Practice 2 on Saturday morning followed by a three-part knock-out Qualifying.

Race 23 will take place under lights and last 100km.

Two back-to-back knock-out qualifying sessions for Race 24 and Race 25 are scheduled for Sunday morning.

Race 24 and Race 25 will take place later that afternoon and into twilight.

The Sydney event will be broadcast free-to-air via the Seven Network, while Perth is slated to be a subscription television-only round.

With the Mount Panorama 500 and Darwin Triple Crown airing on Seven, the remaining free-to-air rounds are planned for the NTI Townsville 500 next weekend (COVID permitting), Sydney, the Repco Bathurst 1000 and Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.