Brad Jones Racing releases Gen3 renders

Brad Jones Racing has released renders of Gen3 specification Chevrolet Camaros sporting two of the team’s current liveries.

Coinciding with today’s confirmation of a contract extension for Nick Percat, the team has shown off two cars sporting an R&J Batteries livery and Coca-Cola colour scheme.

The R&J Batteries livery is identical to the #8 Holden ZB Commodore that Percat currently races while the Coca-Cola livery matches the #96 that Macauley Jones runs.

Brad Jones Racing becomes the second team in as many weeks to show off their current livery stock on a Gen3 render after Kelly Grove Racing recently released imagery.

Like Kelly Grove Racing, the Brad Jones Racing release isn’t necessarily indicative of the final look for the team, nor its commitment to the new Chevrolet Camaro.

However, Speedcafe.com understands the team is likely to continue running a General Motors product with the arrival of Gen3 midway through 2022.

The team currently runs four cars in the Repco Supercars Championship with Todd Hazelwood and Jack Smith its other drivers.

As it stands, just Dick Johnson Racing and Tickford Racing have committed to racing with Ford in 2022.

The Blanchard Racing Team has also signalled plans to continue racing the Blue Oval while Matt Stone Racing could switch camps from Holden to Ford.

Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, and Triple Eight Race Engineering have committed to the Chevrolet Camaro.

Meanwhile, Team Sydney and Walkinshaw Andretti United haven’t publicly stated its manufacturer alliance as yet.