Arrest made over death of motorsport volunteer in hit and run

A 33-year-old woman has been charged over the alleged hit-and-run murder of a Queensland policeman who was a long-time volunteer at the Gold Coast Indy event.

Queensland Senior Constable David Masters was killed at the weekend while laying road spikes to stop a stolen car at Burpengary, north of Brisbane.

Masters was a long-time volunteer at the Gold Coast event where he was a popular and enthusiastic controller.

Skye Anne Wallis was arrested last night when she surrendered to Caboolture police following an extensive three-day search.

Police will allege Wallis was driving a stolen Hyundai Kona, which hit and killed 53-year-old Masters, who is survived by his wife Sharon and son Jack.

A extensive hunt was launched to find the driver of the car after a 24 year-old woman was charged with murder, arson of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Sunday.

Detectives allege that she was a passenger in the stolen car that struck Masters which was later found burnt out on Quarry Road at Moodlu, northwest of Caboolture.

Wallis did not appear at the Caboolture Magistrates Court today, but was represented by a lawyer.

She is facing charges of murder, arson, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of weapons.

Wallis was not granted bail and will appear back in court on August 12.

Police thanked the community for their assistance in progressing the investigation.