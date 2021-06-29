Triple Eight postpones maiden wildcard test

Triple Eight Race Engineering has opted to postpone its first test with wildcard pair Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.

The pair were set to test the #39 Holden ZB Commodore at Queensland Raceway tomorrow, though those plans have been scuppered due to the escalating COVID-19 situation in South East Queensland.

Yesterday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a new mask mandate for the region.

Ipswich was among the regions to fall under the new mask mandate, which affects Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Matt Stone Racing was also scheduled to test at Queensland Raceway tomorrow, however, they have pushed that outing back to September 27.

A new date for the wildcard test has not yet been set.