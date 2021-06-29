Supercars responds to Townsville lockdown

Supercars has responded to the announcement of the imminent lockdown for Townsville which is currently set to end within a week of scheduled track activity in the city.

Townsville and South East Queensland will go into lockdown for three days from 18:00 tonight (local time/AEST), after a woman who travelled between Brisbane and North Queensland tested positive to COVID-19.

If that ends on Friday night, as hoped, the NTI Townsville 500 may go ahead, all other things being the same.

Supercars’ brief statement reads, in full: “In light of the upgraded restrictions in Queensland, Supercars will continue to adhere to all government health advice as we proceed towards our next event in Townsville from July 9-11.

“As always, we will continue to monitor the situation in Queensland and around Australia, to ensure the health and safety of our staff and fans remains our highest priority.”

The North Queensland event is to be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series (including Super3), Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and Boost Mobile Stadium Super Trucks.