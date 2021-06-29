Kelly Grove Racing close to re-signing Heimgartner

Andre Heimgartner looks set to stay at Kelly Grove Racing in 2022 despite interest from other Supercars teams.

Speedcafe.com has learned Kelly Grove Racing is on the verge of re-signing the 26-year-old with a deal expected to be finalised soon.

That would see Heimgartner continue racing alongside David Reynolds, who joined the team at the beginning of 2021 on a multi-year deal.

Last month the Auckland-born driver claimed his first Repco Supercars Championship victory with a dominant performance at The Bend Motorsport Park.

He is in the midst of his sixth main game season and his fourth with the Kelly Grove Racing squad.

Heimgartner went full-time in 2015 with Tickford Racing satellite Super Black Racing before joining Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport for 2016.

After missing out on a 2017 seat, the Kiwi made an unexpected return to the grid as a co-driver later that year with Brad Jones Racing as injury cover for Ash Walsh.

It was with Tim Slade at the Gold Coast 600 that he impressed, finishing third in a rain-affected 94-lapper.

That performance convinced incumbent team boss Todd Kelly to sign Heimgartner on for the 2018 season, and he has stayed ever since.

The make-up of the 2022 grid is still far from finalised.

Only three teams have driver line-ups officially set for next year, those being Dick Johnson Racing (Anton De Pasquale/Will Davison), Erebus Motorsport (Brodie Kostecki/Will Brown), and Team Sydney (Fabian Coulthard/Garry Jacobson).

Team 18 has already signed Mark Winterbottom and is in talks with Scott Pye to keep him onboard for 2022.

The highest profile vacancy remains the Triple Eight Race Engineering seat of retiring seven-time champion Jamie Whincup.