Format revealed for Trans Am Bathurst 100

The format for the Trans Am Bathurst 100, to be held at November’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, has been revealed.

The National Trans Am Series competitors will contest three races over the course of the weekend, the first two being 10 laps each and the latter being the 100km, 16-lapper.

A 20-minute qualifying session will set the grid for Race 1, and the results of Race 1 set the grid for Race 2, while the showpiece race will be based on cumulative points.

With a pair of 25-minute practice sessions, total Trans Am track time will exceed two hours.

“The Bathurst 100 is a special and significant event for Trans Am, as we will not only be a feature category of the Bathurst International event, we will also have increased track time, which of course includes the 100km Bathurst 100 race,” said category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

“Add live, free-to-air television coverage and the Trans Am Bathurst 100 will be the highlight of the Trans Am racing year and an iconic event for years to come.”

According to organisers, 25 entries have already been taken ahead of the early bird deadline tomorrow.

Aaron Seton currently leads the National Trans Am Series while Jett Johnson could join the fray at Mount Panorama after debuting in the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Northern Series round at Queensland Raceway’s 2 Days of Thunder event last weekend.

The next National Trans Am Series round is set to take place at Morgan Park with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships on August 13-15.