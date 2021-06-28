> News > NASCAR

VIDEO: Busch survives transmission, fuel dramas to win at Pocono

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th June, 2021 - 12:17pm

Kyle Busch defied a car stuck in fourth gear to win the second leg of the NASCAR Cup Series double-header at Pocono Raceway.

