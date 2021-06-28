Supercheap Auto secures Bathurst International naming rights

Supercheap Auto has made a high-profile return to Mount Panorama, locking in its place as naming rights partner of the Bathurst International.

The multi-year deal is the latest agreement between Supercheap Auto and Australian Racing Group, which owns several categories including the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

The leading automotive parts retailer long had a presence as the major backer of the Bathurst 1000 from 2005 to 2020, before losing that position to rival Repco.

Slated for November 26-28, the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will involve a number of categories, most notably the competitive debut of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at the Mountain.

TCR will also be on the bill, albeit with confirmation still to come as to what format the category will race there.

Supercheap Auto managing director Benjamin Ward hailed the new deal.

“Supercheap Auto is excited to return to the Mountain as a naming rights sponsor this November,” said Ward.

“The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will be an exciting event for fans and our team with world-class racing categories and drivers.

“Supercheap Auto have a long history with Bathurst and we look forward to working with the Australian Racing Group on showcasing this event globally.”

ARG boss Matt Braid described the announcement as a major win.

“The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is set to be the premier event for ARG’s racing categories which are internationally aligned such as TCR, GT World Challenge and Trans Am, or feature attributes of top-level world motorsport as S5000 does,” said Braid.

“An event of this calibre needs a passionate, committed partner that understands the sport, its fans and the privilege that we have to be putting on a show at Mount Panorama.

“Supercheap Auto is undoubtedly that partner, and we are extremely proud to be extending our association with the SCA team to naming rights of the Bathurst International.

Bathurst Mayor Bobby Bourke added: “The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is set to be the jewel in the Australian motorsport calendar and around the world.

“Mount Panorama has a reputation as one of the best racing circuits in the world.

“The worldwide exposure of the Bathurst International will elevate Mount Panorama’s prestige and will showcase the racing circuit and Bathurst to a global audience.”

Tickets for the event have been launched today, with camping available at both the top and bottom of Mount Panorama, and children under 12 granted free entry.