Gardner second to team-mate Fernandez in Dutch Moto2 GP

Remy Gardner has finished second to Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez in the Moto2 race at Assen.

While the result represents the end of a three-race winning streak for Gardner, the Australian’s championship lead into the summer break is a healthy 31 points, over Fernandez.

It was Aron Canet (Aspar) who took the initial lead from the second row on the grid, ahead of Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS) and Gardner, and they would be involved in an early battle.

Fernandez had already dropped from pole to fifth when he ran wide on Lap 2 through Turn 7 and fell all the way back to ninth.

Almost as soon as the Spaniard made that mistake, Gardner put a move on Canet to take first position, and Lowes moved into second spot on Lap 3 of 24.

Lowes attacked #87 at the end of Lap 5 but they succeeded only in slowing each other enough such that Augusto Fernandez moved into the lead on the other Marc VDS entry.

Raul Fernandez passed Canet to move back into fourth at the start of Lap 7, and Lowes moved by Augusto Fernandez at the end of the lap.

Next time around, Augusto Fernandez ran wide at the Strubben hairpin and Gardner capitalised by pinching second place.

The gap from first to fourth had closed to less than a second on Lap 10, then Augusto Fernandez passed Gardner when #87 was wide at Turn 3/Turn 4.

On Lap 14, Raul Fernandez moved through on Gardner and Augusto Fernandez through Lowes for first.

Raul Fernandez was second when he went down the inside of Lowes on Lap 16 at Turn 1, and then up to first when he overtook Augusto Fernandez at the same spot on Lap 18.

Augusto Fernandez ceded second to Lowes out of Strubben on Lap 19 but reclaimed it at the start of Lap 22 and, in doing so, helped Gardner to follow.

By then, Raul Fernandez was about 1.5s up the road, and #25 would duly go on to take a much-needed victory after crashing out seven days earlier at the Sachsenring.

Gardner went under Augusto Fernandez into the Timmer chicane on the penultimate lap and was then able to hold off #37 as they completed the podium, a second back from the winner.

“Raul was very strong, and we knew that this weekend he had something extra compared to us,” said Gardner.

“We gave everything we had, but the fight with the rest of the rivals didn’t allow us to set a high pace either. It was enough of a struggle to stay with the group.

“However, I knew that normally I am strong on the last three laps; I started to hunt them down one by one and I passed them to take second.

“We did a good job and the other riders didn’t take many points from us. I’m going into the summer break with a smile on my face.”

Lowes and Marco Bezzecchi (Sky VR46) rounded out the top five, while Canet failed to take the chequered flag after going down inside the final laps.

In Moto3, Dennis Foggia beat Sergio Garcia by 0.078s while championship leader Pedro Acosta finished fourth, a day after a big practice crash meant he was unable to partake in qualifying.

Australian Joel Kelso, still riding as an injury replacement at the CIP Green Power team, made it two finishes in as many grand prix starts, this time in 22nd.

Round 10 for all grand prix classes is the Styria event at the Red Bull Ring on August 6-8.

Race results: Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 39:01.832 2 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +1.066 3 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +1.265 4 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +1.879 5 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +8.329 6 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +10.960 7 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP +EGO Speed Up Boscoscuro +13.993 8 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +16.052 9 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +16.094 10 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +17.585 11 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +18.286 12 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Aspar Team Moto2 Boscoscuro +18.812 13 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex +19.273 14 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +19.649 15 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +22.162 16 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex +22.223 17 2 Alonso LOPEZ ESP +EGO Speed Up Boscoscuro +25.569 18 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +26.245 19 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +27.323 20 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +27.463 21 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +27.638 22 18 Manuel GONZALEZ ESP MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +35.908 23 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +38.517 24 70 Barry BALTUS BEL NTS RW Racing GP NTS +46.728 DNF 44 Aron CANET ESP Aspar Team Moto2 Boscoscuro 5 Laps DNF 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 9 Laps DNF 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 17 Laps DNF 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 0 Lap DNF 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex 0 Lap

