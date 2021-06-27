Viñales on pole at Assen, Miller eighth

Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Viñales and Fabio Quartararo will start on the front row at Assen
Maverick Viñales has continued his dominant weekend at Assen, clinching pole position for the Dutch TT.
Viñales’ recent performances have drawn scrutiny – finishing last at the Sachsenring seven days ago – but he’s surged back to form at the final round before MotoGP’s summer break.
After topping all three practice sessions, Viñales proceeded to get the job done in qualifying, his 1:31.814s a new lap record.
“I think actually, we worked since FP1,” said the Spaniard.
“I can be competitive, I can be fast, the biggest problem is when I don’t have grip I don’t have the ability to make a good set-up.
“Right now, I think overall, it was good. I’m very happy, the bike is working fantastic for sure, you know, coming with good races.
“I think today I could have been a little bit faster, because still you need to recover the feeling, but it is fantastic.
“I’m very happy about the work we did this weekend. Most of the practices I was first, I think tomorrow we have a good opportunity to fight for the podium and see where we are.”
Championship leader Fabio Quartararo made it a Monster Energy Yamaha one-two on the grid, falling just 0.071s short of his team-mate’s lap.
No other rider was within three tenths of Viñales.
Francesco Bagnaia gave Ducati a presence on the front row, with team-mate Jack Miller a little further back in eighth.
Among other notable results was last-start winner Marc Marquez, who qualified a career-worst 20th.
The Honda star was seen limping on the broadcast, having suffered a frightening highside in Friday practice.
In Moto2, championship-leading Australian Remy Gardner will start from second, having qualified only behind Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez.
Race day at the Dutch TT will start with Moto3 at 19:00 AEST (tonight), before Moto2 at 20:20 and MotoGP at 22:00.
