VIDEO: Bowman steals victory at Pocono

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 27th June, 2021 - 12:21pm

Watch below as heartbreak for Kyle Larson gifts a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series victory to Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Alex Bowman at Pocono Raceway.

