Quartararo wins at Assen, Miller crashes

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo has taken a sensational win in the Dutch TT as Jack Miller’s MotoGP championship hopes took a dive.
Quartararo beat Monster Energy Yamaha team-mate Maverick Viñales off the start line, only for Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia to soon move to the front.
What followed was a thrilling exchange over several laps between Quarataro and Bagnaia, with the former eventually gaining the upper hand.
From there, the Frenchman would open up a reasonable margin to ensure he would extend his championship lead as those behind squabbled for the minor placings.
Bagnaia and Takaaki Nakagami had an intense back-and-forth battle for second, but by the end of 26 laps neither would be near the podium.
Bagnaia dropped to sixth courtesy of a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits, while Nakagami would plummet down the order to finish ninth.
Capping a disappointing day for the factory Ducati team, Miller was a non-finisher.
The Australian, who entered the round third in the standings, dropped the #43 at Turn 5 while running eighth and later retired with mechanical woes.
Miller was one of four retirements from the race; Valentino Rossi crashing out at high-speed having made a poor start, Jorge Martin pulling into the pits, and Iker Lecuona dropping his KTM.
In the battle for second, pole-sitter Viñales bounced back from a tough first lap to make it a team one-two, marking the Spaniard’s first podium since the 2021 season-opener.
Joan Mir got Suzuki on the podium, with Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) rounding out the top five.
Marc Marquez enjoyed a strong comeback ride, improving from 20th on the grid to finish seventh.
MotoGP race results: Dutch TT
|Position
|Rider
|Marque
|Gap
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|+2.757
|3
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|+5.760
|4
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|+6.130
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|+8.402
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|+10.035
|7
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|+10.110
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|+10.346
|9
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|+12.225
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|+18.565
|11
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|+21.372
|12
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|+21.676
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|KTM
|+27.783
|14
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|+29.772
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|+32.785
|16
|Luca Salvadori
|Aprilia
|+37.573
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|+53.213
|18
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|+1:06.791
|NC
|Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|8 laps
|NC
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|8 laps
|NC
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|12 laps
|NC
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|19 laps
