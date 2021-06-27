Mazepin receives special gift from Haas boss

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner has presented Nikita Mazepin with a memento recognising the start of his Formula 1 career.

The Russian rookkie has spun numerous times during the course of the opening seven events, quickly earning himself the nickname ‘Mazespin’.

Rather than shying away from the label, Steiner leant into it when presenting a spinning top to the 22-year-old in Austria.

“Here’s a little present for you, so you can keep on ‘Mazespinning’,” the Italian said when presenting the gift.

“It’s the Mazespin game – you spin this one, it is better than spinning the car!”

The spinning top was accepted with good graces and humour, the pair posing for photos afterwards.

Mazepin’s arrival in F1 has been blighted by a number of incidents, including an opening lap crash in his first grand prix.

At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix he found the wall, while at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix had a moment with Mick Schumacher on the final that which left his German team-mate furious.

There have been spins in Portimao, Barcelona too, not to mention his most recent during yesterday’s final practice session session for the Styrian Grand Prix.

He remains one of the four drivers yet to score a point in 2021, his best result a 14th place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.