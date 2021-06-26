Aston Martin duo hoping for rain

Aston Martin Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are making no secret of their hope for rain to hit the Red Bull Ring.

Vettel and Stroll showed well in Friday running, ending Free Practice 2 both inside the top eight.

However, they’re more than happy for expected wet weather to impact this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.

“There has been a lot of talk about rain, but it only slightly drizzled at times today, so it was not really a factor,” said Stroll.

“I love driving in wet conditions and it always mixes up the field – so I will not complain if we get some rain tomorrow or Sunday.”

Vettel, who has hit his stride in the past three rounds including a podium at Azerbaijan, is equally welcoming of the forecast rain.

“We have made a decent start to the weekend,” he said.

“Our pace over one lap is looking encouraging and I think we can squeeze out more from the longer runs.

“We have a good idea of where we can make those improvements, which is the important thing.

“Racing in the mountains means it can be really tricky to predict the weather, so it is going to be about making sure we are on the right tyres at the right time and reacting well to the conditions.

“We have not had much wet running this year, so it would be good to experience the car in the rain.”

Free Practice 3 begins tonight at 20:00 AEST, ahead of 23:00 qualifying.