Circuit tweaks ahead of Austrian F1

This weekend’s Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix will feature a number of slight modifications to the Red Bull Ring Circuit.

The Austrian venue will host back-to-back grands prix this weekend and next, having done so to kick start the world championship a year ago.

Most visible among the changes is an increase in the use of gravel traps around the 4.318km circuit.

According to FIA race director Michael Masi’s note to teams, two areas of the circuit now feature increased penalties for drivers running off the road.

The first is on approach to Turn 3, the tight right-hander corner at the top of the hill, where a grass verge on drivers’ right has been reduced in size and gravel laid down in its place.

Further around the lap, changes to the kerbing between Turns 6 and 7 have seen the kitty litter moved closer to the racing surface.

Masi advised teams that “the second element (green/white) of the double kerb at the exit of Turn 6 has been removed and the gravel brought closer to the track edge.”

Policing of track limits has remained unchanged versus F1’s last appearance at the former Osterreichring.

Race Control will be monitoring the exit of Turns 9 and 10, the two right-handers which end the lap.

While running wide at the former will result in the time being deleted, running off at the latter will see the next lap time also deleted.

The track surface is defined as the red and white kerbing at each corner.

In race conditions, drivers failing to navigate either turn within the confines of the race track will be shown a black and white flag following their third transgression.

Off track, there have been other changes to the Red Bull owned venue, with race control in its entirety having been revamped.

Track action at the Red Bull Ring gets underway with Free Practice 1 at 19:30 AEST.