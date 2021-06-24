> News > Women

Team-based concept for 2022 W Series

Connor O'Brien

Connor O'Brien

Thursday 24th June, 2021

Picture: Drew Gibson

The trailblazing W Series is set to shift towards a team-based championship from next year.

The female-only single-seater series launched in 2019, and after a season off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off its sophomore campaign this weekend.

That action will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in support of the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix.

An unofficial teams’ championship will start in 2021, with a points system being trialled for proper implementation next year.

The plan is to have nine two-car teams running.

The wheels will be set in motion this year “with the allocation of two drivers from the existing W Series stable to each of the new team partners”, confirmed a category release.

Inaugural title winner Jamie Chadwick hailed the news: “This is brilliant news for drivers too.

“We learned so much about the cars and the tracks in 2019, but a teams set-up will take us to the next level – giving us great insight into what it’s like working closely with a team partner and racing with a team championship in mind rather than just for yourself.”

Rupert Svendsen-Cook, team manager of Chadwick’s Veloce Racing, added support for the concept.

“We’ve been enormous fans of W Series since its inception and it’s a privilege for Veloce to join the grid with a team,” Svendsen-Cook said.

“W Series’ foundation was one of the most positive, progressive acts I’ve seen in the motorsport community.

“Every driver on the grid has proved they have the ability to compete at this level, but the majority of them simply would not be on their current career trajectory if it wasn’t for the financial commitment and dedication of the W Series team.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue to build on the success of the series as well as Veloce, and further the careers of women in international motorsport.”

2021 W Series grid:

Team Car # Driver
Bunker Racing 5 Fabienne Wohlwend
Bunker Racing 37 Sabre Cook
M. Forbes Motorsport 95 Beitske Visser
M. Forbes Motorsport 17 Ayla Agren
Puma W Series Team 19 Marta Garcia
Puma W Series Team 3 Gosia Rdest
Racing X 27 Alice Powell
Racing X 21 Jess Hawkins
Sirin Racing 54 Miki Koyama
Sirin Racing 11 Vicky Piria
Veloce Racing 55 Jamie Chadwick
Veloce Racing 97 Bruna Tomaselli
Ecurie W 7 Emma Kimilainen
Ecurie W 44 Abbie Eaton
Scuderia W 26 Sarah Moore
Scuderia W 22 Belen Garcia
W Series Academy 51 Irina Sidorkova
W Series Academy 32 Nerea Marti

