Silverstone to welcome capacity F1 crowd

Next month’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix is set to take place in front of a capacity crowd.

Organisers of the event have revealed it has been included in the latest phase of the UK Government’s Event Research Programme.

As a result, the Northamptonshire circuit, which hosted the first world championship grand prix in 1950 and held two races behind closed doors last season, is permitted to welcome a capacity crowd this time around.

“This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July,” said Silverstone’s managing director, Stuart Pringle.

“Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.

“My thanks go to the Culture Secretary and his team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and the teams in No.10 and the Cabinet Office for recognising what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic.”

Formula 1 president and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, added: “It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday.

“I want to express my huge appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome.

“All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone and we can’t wait to be there in July.”

Organisers will contact ticket holders with further details, though attendees will be required to produce a negative lateral flow test result from within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone, or proof of full vaccination (the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the event).

Earlier today, organisers in Abu Dhabi confirmed they’re expecting a 30 percent capacity crowd in December, the equivalent to 16,000 people.

The British Grand Prix is set to take place on July 16-18.