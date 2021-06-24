NASCAR champion named Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman

Hendrick Motorsports has named four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon as its new vice-chairman.

Gordon will act as the team’s second in charge at the NASCAR powerhouse to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick.

As a co-owner, he will join the NASCAR team owner council and act as Hendrick Motorsports’ representative on the diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” said Gordon, a NASCAR Hall of Fame member.

“In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family.

“I’ve never lost my passion for the organisation, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level.

“Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team.

“Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

Gordon became an equity owner of Hendrick Motorsports in 1999 and won 93 races and four titles as a driver from 1992 until retiring in 2015.

“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company,” Hendrick said.

“I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts.

“On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.

“I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do.

“I feel great physically and have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, which is exactly why it’s the right time. In the years to come, I couldn’t be more energised about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together.”

Gordon will continue in his broadcast role at Fox Sports until the end of this year.

Hendrick Motorsports has already won eight races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series between its quartet of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman.