Kelly Grove Racing releases Gen3 renders

Renders have been released of two Gen3 specification Ford Mustangs carrying the current stock of Kelly Grove Racing liveries.

Officially, the team hasn’t committed to running the Blue Oval under the next-generation regulations and is still in discussions with the brand.

The renders released show what the current Ned Racing and Penrite Racing cars would look like in Gen3 trim, but aren’t necessarily representative of next year’s final look.

Earlier this year team boss Todd Kelly told Speedcafe.com the team had no reason not to continue running Ford Mustang machinery, especially given its recent commitment to the brand.

The team downscaled from a four-car set-up to a two-car operation at the end of 2019, moving away from the Nissan Altima to the Ford Mustang.

So far, just Dick Johnson Racing and Tickford Racing have publicly committed to Ford.

The Blanchard Racing Team, Supercars’ sole one-car team, has signalled its plans to run Mustang machinery.

Matt Stone Racing could switch sides next year. The team is currently evaluating a move from Holden to Ford.

Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, and Triple Eight Race Engineering have committed to continuing with General Motors by running the new Chevrolet Camaro.

Brad Jones Racing, Team Sydney, and Walkinshaw Andretti United haven’t publicly committed to a manufacturer as yet.

Walkinshaw Andretti United had been chasing another manufacturer to join the championship, though discussions with that unnamed brand fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE for the full Kelly Grove Racing gallery