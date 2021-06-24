> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Gen3 Ford Mustangs in KGR trim

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 24th June, 2021 - 12:00pm

Take a look at two Gen3 Ford Mustangs carrying the Kelly Grove Racing colours.

2022 Gen3 Mustang DR Penrite Racing tough 3-4 view
2022 Gen3 Mustang DR Penrite Racing tough rear 3-4 view
2022 Gen3 Mustang DR Penrite Racing side view
2022 Gen3 Mustang DR Penrite Racing rear 3-4 view
2022 Gen3 Mustang DR Penrite Racing pass 3-4 view
2022 Gen3 Mustang AH NED Racing tough 3-4 view
2022 Gen3 Mustang AH NED Racing tough rear 3-4 view
2022 Gen3 Mustang AH NED Racing side view
2022 Gen3 Mustang AH NED Racing rear driver 3-4 view
2022 Gen3 Mustang AH NED Racing pass 3-4 view

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]