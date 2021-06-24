Fans’ chance to win Ultimate Bathurst prize

One lucky fan will have the chance to wave the starter’s green flag at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 as part of an ultimate motorsport raffle prize being offered by Pirtek to support St Vincent’s Hospital.

Pirtek has called on friends in the motorsport industry to create a money can’t buy prize for a winner and their guest who will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at one of the world’s greatest motorsport events in October.

The prize is not being auctioned, but being raffled to give almost everyone a chance to be involved.

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just AUD $20 each and all proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

Pirtek CEO Steve Dutton says he is expecting an enormous response to what is being labelled as the ‘greatest motorsport fan prize ever offered in Australia’.

“Each year we are looking for ideas that will help us boost our commitment to St Vincent’s and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit,” said Dutton.

“We have a lot of assets because of our investment in motorsport and we have decided to use them as well as our relationships in the sport to create what really is the Ultimate Bathurst 1000 prize.

“I don’t think there is much more we could offer and having the chance to wave the starter’s green flag is just incredible.

“We also love the idea that a raffle provides everyone with the chance to win.”

Waving the green flag on pit straight to start the 161-lap race will be just one of the highlights of a weekend filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

First prize in the raffle also includes a return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, two nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

On top of that, the winner and their chosen guest will present the winner’s cheque and trophy to the victors of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge on national TV, receive an exclusive VIP “after hours” tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with Race Director Tim Schenken, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

So they get a total understanding of the world’s most famous motorsport mountain, the winner and guest will also do a Course Car lap of the track with two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose, be personally escorted on a spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and also get a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2022 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2022 Supercars event of choice.

The prize has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced during the coverage of the Perth SuperNight on September 12, allowing a month for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and was made possible by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including dementia Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2021 Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in a Supercars’ Course Car with Marcos Ambrose

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with Race Director Tim Schenken

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2022 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2022 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.