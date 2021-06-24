Adelaide 500 history book goes on sale

A hardcover collector’s book celebrating the history of the Adelaide 500 event has gone on sale.

The 400-page book, produced by V8 Sleuth, is entitled Sensational Adelaide: The Illustrated History Of The Adelaide 500.

The popular event – the only one of its kind to be inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame – ran from 1999 to 2020.

The book features year-by-year chapter reviews, previously unpublished images, extensive statistics, and a picture of every Supercar to have raced at the event.

Those behind the product are V8 Sleuth’s Stefan Bartholomaeus, Will Dale and Aaron Noonan, plus Richard Craill of Race Torque Media. Bartholomaeus is a former Speedcafe.com editor.

Adelaide became an iconic venue to launch the Supercars Championship annually until the South Australian Government announced late last year the event would cease to exist.

That prompted a backlash from fans and the motorsport industry alike, with hopes the 500 may one day return.

Current Brad Jones Racing driver Nick Percat, who took a shock win at the 2016 Adelaide 500 for Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport, wrote the foreword for the book.

All up, just 1200 copies have been printed.

The book is available for purchase HERE.