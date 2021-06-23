Wakefield Park decision adjourned

A decision on a development application for Wakefield Park has been adjourned following a Goulburn Mulwaree Council meeting.

People from both sides of the debate flocked to the meeting last night, which spanned many hours, only for the matter to be adjourned as more information is gathered.

The issue at hand is a plan for a major upgrade of the circuit’s facilities centred around constructing a multi-storey pit building.

Those hopes have met opposition from various nearby residents in relation to broader issues including noise at the precinct.

A decision on whether the DA will proceed or not was unable to be reached, with council adjourning until its next meeting on July 13.

In the meantime, it was announced a number of items will be further investigated, including but not limited to: operations at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit with regard to noise; on-track signage; track activities; economic value to the region; and several more topics relating to noise produced at Wakefield Park.

The Australian Superbike Championship is among various categories that compete at the circuit south of Goulburn in New South Wales.