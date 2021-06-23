Ultimate mancave collection up for grabs

Half a lifetime of collecting has resulted in Gary Rigg accumulating an eclectic mix of sports memorabilia.

A motorsport fan with interests in other sports, since the late 1980s Rigg has been gradually building a collection that includes posters, models, racesuits, helmets, and a host of other items too long to list individually.

In it are more than enough pieces to fully deck out a man cave or, for the astute buyer, break up the collection and make a profit.

“There’s some things which I think are worth a lot of money, and there’s some things that I like,” Rigg said.

Courtesy of his role with Castrol, many of the items are rare or signed, in many instances both.

Along with the motorsport items there are others, such as a Mark Taylor signed cricket bat, and a replica Olympic torch from the Sydney Games.

“The Olympics at the time, from a Castrol perspective, I was based in Sydney and we got right behind it,” he explained.

“There was a lot of stuff that I got at charity auctions and all that sort of stuff along the way.

“It was always a fun thing and I had a whole heap of hats, so I’ve still got a whole heaps of hats.

“When I was based in Sydney at the Castrol office, my office was known as, if you ever come across a hat, put it on Gary’s desk.”

One of the most desirable items among the collection is a signed limited edition Peter Brock print.

“There was 750 special prints made of all Brock’s Bathurst winning cars and I got two of them,” Rigg said.

“I got number 750, so the last one, and I got 500 – 500 was sold, I donated to a Holden service manager’s auction and it sold for I think between eight and 10 grand!

“So I’ve got one here that Brocky signed and he’s got here, ‘To Jackson, to my son, ‘Your old man’s right, oils ain’t oils. Best wishes, Peter Brock’, Because nine of his 10 Bathursts were on Castrol.”

Rigg is offering the collection for sale because he’s looking to move house, and is concerned that after three decades some of the items may not make the journey.

“A lot of it’s been in boxes, so I can’t display it, or I haven’t been able to display it the whole time.

“I’ve got a little bit on display now, but we’re moving probably in the next six months.

“I haven’t got the time to sell it separately and yeah, so that’s why I thought I’d try it this way.

“And I thought also, if someone did have a bloke’s shed and wanted instantly to fill up with some really unique items, it’s there.

“I know there’s a lot of restaurants that are themed…

“A lot of this stuff you probably could accumulate it again if you hunted around for ages [but] here it is in all one foul swoop.

“And there’s stuff in there that I probably have even forgotten that I’ve got now.”

Rigg is asking for $20,000 for the collection, but suggests there’s far more value in it than that.

“The race suits and helmets, I reckon you could probably make most of the money back just on them,” he reasoned.

CLICK HERE to view the collection on Speedcafe.com Classifieds.