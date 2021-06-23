Morbidelli ruled out of MotoGP Dutch TT

Three-time MotoGP race winner Franco Morbidelli has been ruled out of the Dutch TT at Assen this weekend.

The 26-year-old Italian injured his knee in a training accident, his team has confirmed.

“Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team can confirm that Franco Morbidelli will miss this weekend’s DutchGP due to an injury to his left knee sustained in training today,” read a statement.

“The injury is sufficient to mean Franco will miss this weekend’s event and he is undergoing medical assessment to determine the best course of action for recovery.

“Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team wishes Franky a speedy recovery.”

Morbidelli, the 2017 Moto2 champion and 2020 premier class runner-up, has one podium to his name this year and sits 11th overall.

It’s not yet clear if SRT will field a replacement for Morbidelli at Assen, which will host Round 9 of the championship.

Fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo holds a 24-point advantage atop the standings, with Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco his nearest rival.

Honda’s Marc Marquez won the most recent grand prix, continuing his affinity with the Sachsenring.