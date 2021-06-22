Final Bathurst 1000 tickets go on sale

The remaining grandstand tickets and campsites for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will go on sale today at 14:00 AEST.

Eight campgrounds will be available for purchase, including McPhillamy, Reid and Sulman, The Orchard, The Chase, The Enduro, Max Cameron, The Paddock and Motorhome.

Grandstand seats on the front straight, the bottom of Mount Panorama, and at Turn 1 will also be available.

It marks the return of camping for the Bathurst 1000 after last year’s event was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Getting our dedicated Campers, who’ve been coming to Bathurst for decades, back to the track for this year’s Great Race has been a priority for us all,” Bathurst 1000 event manager Rache White said.

“This year we are also bringing back grandstand seating at the bottom of the mountain, where fans stand and cheer as the new King of the Mountain is crowned.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000 will feature at least two wildcards.

Supercheap Auto, which lost its place as the naming rights of the Great Race, will back Broc Feeney and Russell Ingall in a Triple Eight Race Engineering run entry.

Meanwhile, Boost Mobile will support Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy, who will race out of the Erebus Motorsport stable.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 is the sole endurance event in the Repco Supercars Championship.

Ticket information is available via Ticketek.