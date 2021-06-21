> News > NASCAR

VIDEO: Larson takes NASCAR victory in Nashville

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 21st June, 2021 - 1:41pm

Extended highlights from the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, where Kyle Larson continued his hot run of form.

Larson now has won the past three NASCAR Cup Series races, and is on a six-race streak of top two finishes.

