GALLERY: Albert Park track works

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 21st June, 2021 - 9:30am

Work remains firmly underway ahead of the planned November running of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Sweeping changes have seen two corners all but eliminated and revision to the radius at others in the first major changes to Albert Park since 1996.

LAKESIDE 3
LAKESIDE 4
LAKESIDE 5
LAKESIDE 6
LAKESIDE
Turn 3(1)
Turn 3(2)
Turn 6
Turn 11(1)
Turn 11
Turn 13

