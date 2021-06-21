Errors take edge off promising weekend for De Pasquale

Anton De Pasquale was left lamenting a luckless weekend in Darwin in which he didn’t see the podium in any of the three Repco Supercars Championship races.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver was on course for a solid haul of results at Hidden Valley Raceway, but in all three races was dogged by dramas.

In Race 12, De Pasquale started from pole position but would be taken out in a crash just a few hundred metres into the 38-lap affair.

Race 13 saw the Ford Mustang pilot in contention for a podium from the outset having started from third.

However, a trigger failure on one of the team’s rattle guns resulted in a slow stop. Eventually, De Pasquale wound up in sixth.

Race 14 was a similar story. This time the #11 driver stalled in pit lane, ceding valuable seconds and eventually going on to finish 12th following a mistake while attempting to pass Mark Winterbottom into Turn 1.

By contrast, team-mate Will Davison had a strong showing in Sunday’s races with back-to-back finishes of second, both from pole position.

It marked a solid comeback for the Supercars veteran, who was knocked out in Part 1 of Qualifying for Race 12, finishing that day’s race in 14th.

“Our car is fast and obviously good for Will [Davison] to get a couple of podiums,” De Pasquale told Soeedcafe.com.

“We were in contention in all three races, we were fast enough so that’s always a positive.

“We have just got to put it all together and eliminate some mistakes and results will come.

“In that first race [on Sunday, Race 13] we obviously had a drama in the pit stop and the second race [Race 14], yeah just made a couple of errors.

“No race really went to plan but the car speed is there, so just sort of finetune all of that, have a look at it, analyse it all and move on.

“When everything comes together we’re fast enough, we have just got to put it all together.

“It’s a fine line, everyone is pushing so hard, you’re still learning, you’re still trying to get the most out of the package.

“Mistakes are going to come, it’s just trying to learn from them when they do.”

The final race of the weekend saw De Pasquale in a fight for 11th with Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle late in the piece.

Ultimately, the Dick Johnson Racing driver would cede the position to Randle in what was a lengthy exchange.

“The car was alright but I smoked the front-left so the front-left was cooked for that whole however many laps after that,” he said.

“It’s hard to pass dudes and battle dudes when the front-left is flat-spotted really bad because it was quite a big lock-up, so you can’t brake late and you can’t really turn right so you have to deal with what you’ve got. So it made it quite difficult but that’s about where it’s at.”

De Pasquale sits eighth in the drivers’ championship while team-mate Davison lies fourth.