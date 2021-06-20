Percat keeps podium, BJR loses team points

Nick Percat will keep his podium in Race 12 of the Repco Supercars Championship but Brad Jones Racing has lost the corresponding teams’ championship points over the tyre pressure breach.

Percat drove the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore to third in the opening race of the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown, but came under scrutiny during the encounter for allegedly going under the minimum mandated tyre pressure.

The matter was ultimately sent to a post-race investigation, which is said to have lasted two hours, before the findings were handing down.

Stewards opted to issue the following penalty: “Loss of all 2021 Repco Supercars Championship Teams Points for Car #8 in Race 12.”

The penalty therefore amounts to 86 teams’ championship points, given that is the figure for finishing third in each race at Hidden Valley this weekend.

However, BJR’s #8 and #14 cars, which are paired for the purpose of that title, remain eighth in the standings, on a reduced 1128 points.

As previously reported, the issue was an unusual one given the breach of the minimum 17 psi tyre pressure occurred before the race had started.

However, such is the relevant rule in the Operations Manual, a breach can also be committed while a car is on the grid waiting for the race.

More to follow