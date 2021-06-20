Herfoss in ‘serious but stable condition’ after ASBK crash

Australian Superbike Championship rider Troy Herfoss has been hospitalised following his horror crash at Hidden Valley Raceway this morning.

The second ASBK race of Supercars’ Darwin Triple Crown event was cut short after the nasty opening lap incident through the Turn 3/Turn 4 section.

The race was red flagged and did not restart, with no points awarded.

There was immediate concern for Herfoss, who was quickly attended to by on-site medics.

An ASBK statement has provided an update on the 34-year-old Honda rider’s situation: “Herfoss is in a serious but stable condition, and he is being transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for further investigations”.

The third and final ASBK race of the event will start at 14:05 local time/14:35 AEST.