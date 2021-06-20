> News > Bikes

Gardner pulls clear in Moto2 championship with German GP win

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 20th June, 2021 - 10:48pm

Remy Gardner leads Raul Fernandez before the latter’s crash

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner has taken a big win, both in terms of the margin and the Moto2 championship implications, at Germany’s Sachsenring.

Gardner and team-mate Raul Fernandez, his nearest rival for the title, broke away from the field almost as soon as the race got underway.

Fernandez had led when the lights went out but ceded the lead to #87 on Lap 2 at Turn 12.

The Spaniard still stuck with his more experienced team-mate until he crashed out just over four laps into the contest, at Turn 3, and that was effectively the end of the story.

The tumble handed Gardner a lead of almost five seconds back to Aron Canet, and it was from there that the Sydney native seemed to cruise to his third consecutive race win.

He was 5.3s to the good at the end of Lap 10, stretched that to 7.0s on Lap 22, and held much the same margin at the start of the final lap.

Officially, #87’s magnitude of victory was 6.158s after 28 laps, but more important is the fact that his lead over Fernandez in the world championship has blown out to 36 points.

Canet took a lonely second position, having made smart progress from 10th on the grid to be best of the rest around the time that Fernandez went down.

There was, however, a scare for the Aspar rider given the rate at which Marco Bezzecchi (Sky VR46) was closing the gap in the final few laps.

Bezzecchi was 2.7s adrift once he had finally shaken Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) with 10 laps remaining, but was less than 0.9s back at the chequered flag.

Di Giannantonio finished fourth and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS) rounded out the top five.

Lowes had started the final lap in eighth position but Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta) and then Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) crashed ahead of him, before he passed Marcel Schrotter (Liqui-Moly Intact GP).

The latter therefore took sixth, ahead of Jorge Navarro, Albert Arenas, Marcos Ramirez, and Cameron Beaubier.

Round 9 is the Dutch TT, at Assen, next weekend (June 25-27).

Race results: German Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap
1 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 39:39.191
2 44 Aron CANET ESP Aspar Team Moto2 Boscoscuro +6.158
3 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +7.030
4 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +8.145
5 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +9.888
6 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +10.000
7 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP +EGO Speed Up Boscoscuro +16.039
8 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Aspar Team Moto2 Boscoscuro +19.394
9 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +21.718
10 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex +26.393
11 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +26.732
12 2 Alonso LOPEZ ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex +26.835
13 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +28.034
14 70 Barry BALTUS BEL NTS RW Racing GP NTS +28.984
15 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +31.414
16 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +33.176
17 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +33.425
18 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +39.638
19 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +39.682
20 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex +44.613
21 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +47.416
DNF 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex 1 Lap
DNF 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 1 Lap
DNF 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 1 Lap
DNF 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 14 Laps
DNF 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 22 Laps
DNF 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 22 Laps
DNF 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 24 Laps
DNF 54 Fermín ALDEGUER ESP +EGO Speed Up Boscoscuro 25 Laps
DNF 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 0 Lap

Race winner: 28 laps

Championship points

Pos Rider Nat Pts
1 Remy GARDNER AUS 164
2 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP 128
3 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA 117
4 Sam LOWES GBR 86
5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA 73
6 Marcel SCHROTTER GER 59
7 Aron CANET ESP 55
8 Joe ROBERTS USA 50
9 Xavi VIERGE ESP 42
10 Ai OGURA JPN 39
11 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED 38
12 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP 34
13 Jorge NAVARRO ESP 33
14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA 30
15 Cameron BEAUBIER USA 26
16 Albert ARENAS ESP 18
17 Stefano MANZI ITA 17
18 Celestino VIETTI ITA 16
19 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP 16
20 Jake DIXON GBR 11
21 Hector GARZO ESP 11
22 Somkiat CHANTRA THA 11
23 Nicolò BULEGA ITA 10
24 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS 8
25 Simone CORSI ITA 7
26 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA 6
27 Alonso LOPEZ ESP 4
28 Fermín ALDEGUER ESP 4
29 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA 3
30 Barry BALTUS BEL 2
31 Thomas LUTHI SUI 2
32 Yari MONTELLA ITA  
33 Tommaso MARCON ITA  
34 Miquel PONS ESP  
35 Fraser ROGERS GBR  
36 Taiga HADA JPN  
37 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI POL  
38 Keminth KUBO THA  

