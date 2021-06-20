Gardner pulls clear in Moto2 championship with German GP win

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner has taken a big win, both in terms of the margin and the Moto2 championship implications, at Germany’s Sachsenring.

Gardner and team-mate Raul Fernandez, his nearest rival for the title, broke away from the field almost as soon as the race got underway.

Fernandez had led when the lights went out but ceded the lead to #87 on Lap 2 at Turn 12.

The Spaniard still stuck with his more experienced team-mate until he crashed out just over four laps into the contest, at Turn 3, and that was effectively the end of the story.

The tumble handed Gardner a lead of almost five seconds back to Aron Canet, and it was from there that the Sydney native seemed to cruise to his third consecutive race win.

He was 5.3s to the good at the end of Lap 10, stretched that to 7.0s on Lap 22, and held much the same margin at the start of the final lap.

Officially, #87’s magnitude of victory was 6.158s after 28 laps, but more important is the fact that his lead over Fernandez in the world championship has blown out to 36 points.

Canet took a lonely second position, having made smart progress from 10th on the grid to be best of the rest around the time that Fernandez went down.

There was, however, a scare for the Aspar rider given the rate at which Marco Bezzecchi (Sky VR46) was closing the gap in the final few laps.

Bezzecchi was 2.7s adrift once he had finally shaken Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) with 10 laps remaining, but was less than 0.9s back at the chequered flag.

Di Giannantonio finished fourth and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS) rounded out the top five.

Lowes had started the final lap in eighth position but Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta) and then Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) crashed ahead of him, before he passed Marcel Schrotter (Liqui-Moly Intact GP).

The latter therefore took sixth, ahead of Jorge Navarro, Albert Arenas, Marcos Ramirez, and Cameron Beaubier.

Round 9 is the Dutch TT, at Assen, next weekend (June 25-27).

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 39:39.191 2 44 Aron CANET ESP Aspar Team Moto2 Boscoscuro +6.158 3 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +7.030 4 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +8.145 5 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +9.888 6 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +10.000 7 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP +EGO Speed Up Boscoscuro +16.039 8 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Aspar Team Moto2 Boscoscuro +19.394 9 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +21.718 10 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex +26.393 11 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +26.732 12 2 Alonso LOPEZ ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex +26.835 13 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +28.034 14 70 Barry BALTUS BEL NTS RW Racing GP NTS +28.984 15 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +31.414 16 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +33.176 17 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +33.425 18 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +39.638 19 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +39.682 20 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex +44.613 21 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +47.416 DNF 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex 1 Lap DNF 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 1 Lap DNF 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 1 Lap DNF 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 14 Laps DNF 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 22 Laps DNF 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 22 Laps DNF 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 24 Laps DNF 54 Fermín ALDEGUER ESP +EGO Speed Up Boscoscuro 25 Laps DNF 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 0 Lap

