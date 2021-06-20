Gardner on front row for German Moto2 GP

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner has qualified third for the German Moto2 Grand Prix.

The Sydney native will share the front row with team-mate Raul Fernandez, who grabbed pole, and Federal Oil Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Gardner was fastest after the first flyers around the Sachsenring on a 1:23.769s, with fellow future MotoGP rider Di Giannantonio second-quickest at that point.

The latter went faster next time around but that 1:23.681s was achieved with a breach of track limits and therefore did not count.

The Italian’s 1:23.744s on his third flyer did, but Fernandez was able to nab pole with a 1:23.397s at the start of his second run.

Gardner could not improve on his initial push lap but still ended up more than four tenths faster than Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Team VR46), who took fourth position.

“It was a good day for us,” said #87.

“We had hoped for a little more after seeing how practice had gone, but I’m happy because we have a strong pace.

“It will be a long race tomorrow, but we will do our best to stay calm and not make mistakes. We will give everything we have to enjoy a positive Sunday.”

Rounding out the top 10 were Xavi Vierge (SRT) in fifth, from Jorge Navarro (Speed Up), Sam Lowes (Marc VDS), Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia), Bo Bendsneyder (SAG Team), and Aron Canet (Aspar).

In MotoGP, Johann Zarco took pole while Jack Miller qualified fourth on another Ducati.

The intermediate class race gets underway tonight at 20:20 AEST.