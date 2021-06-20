DJR, KGR fined for pit infringements

Two Supercars teams have been fined after separate pit lane infringements in Race 14 of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship today at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Shell V-Power Racing Team has been dished a $250 fine for a brake lock mechanism mishap on Anton De Pasquale’s car.

“A $250 Fine on Shell V – Power Racing Team for a breach of Rule C11.4.2 – brake lock mechanism – after telemetry confirmed that the brake lock mechanism on Car #11 failed to engage during its CPS,” the stewards report confirmed.

Kelly Grove Racing were handed a slightly harsher penalty after it was found pit equipment was not in control of the team.

The Braeside squad copped a fine of $1,500, of which $750 is suspended until the end of the year, as well as the loss of 30 teams’ championship points.

“A Fine of $1,500 (of which $750 is suspended until 31 December 2021) and the Loss of 30 Teams Championship Points on Kelly Grove Racing for a breach of Rule D11.7.2 – equipment not in control of the Team at all times – after receipt of a report from Supercars Technical that Kelly Grove Racing had left a wheel and hose unattended in the working lane outside their Pit Bay during the Race,” read the stewards report.

“Following a Hearing the Stewards found that the wheel and gun were not under the complete control of the Team as required by the Rule.”

Shane van Gisbergen went back-to-back with his second straight victory at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown in Race 14.