> News > Bikes

Bastianini penalised for slow riding in MotoGP qualifying

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 20th June, 2021 - 8:10am

Enea Bastianini. Picture: MotoGP.com

Enea Bastianini has been issued a three-position grid penalty for slow riding during Qualifying 1 at the German MotoGP.

The Esponsorama Racing rider drops from 15th to 18th as a consequence, with Valentino Rossi (SRT) now on the fifth row at the Sachsenring.

Also promoted are last year’s champion and runner-up, Joan Mir (Suzuki) to 16th and Franco Morbidelli (SRT) to 17th.

Stewards reported that Bastianini was “observed to be riding slow online disturbing another rider at Turn 8,” which was deemed to be irresponsible riding.

The incident is said to have occurred at 14:31 local time, around 12 minutes into the session, but was not captured on television.

Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco claimed pole despite a late crash while fellow Ducati rider Jack Miller qualified fourth.

Race start is due tonight at 22:00 AEST.

Starting grid: German MotoGP Updated

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/Prev
1 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:20.236  
2 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:20.247 0.011 / 0.011
3 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:20.447 0.211 / 0.200
4 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:20.508 0.272 / 0.061
5 93 Marc MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:20.567 0.331 / 0.059
6 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:20.589 0.353 / 0.022
7 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP Pramac Racing Ducati 1:20.617 0.381 / 0.028
8 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:20.659 0.423 / 0.042
9 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:20.810 0.574 / 0.151
10 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:20.811 0.575 / 0.001
11 42 Alex RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:20.949 0.713 / 0.138
12 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:21.135 0.899 / 0.186
13 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:20.736 Q1 / Q1
14 10 Luca MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia Ducati 1:20.864 Q1 / 0.128
15 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:20.972 Q1 / 0.019
16 36 Joan MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:21.014 Q1 / 0.042
17 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:21.091 Q1 / 0.077
18 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama Ducati 1:20.953 Penalty
19 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:21.137 Q1 / 0.046
20 27 Iker LECUONA ESP Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:21.154 Q1 / 0.017
21 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:21.165 Q1 / 0.011
22 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:21.411 Q1 / 0.246

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]