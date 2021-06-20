Bastianini penalised for slow riding in MotoGP qualifying
Enea Bastianini. Picture: MotoGP.com
Enea Bastianini has been issued a three-position grid penalty for slow riding during Qualifying 1 at the German MotoGP.
The Esponsorama Racing rider drops from 15th to 18th as a consequence, with Valentino Rossi (SRT) now on the fifth row at the Sachsenring.
Also promoted are last year’s champion and runner-up, Joan Mir (Suzuki) to 16th and Franco Morbidelli (SRT) to 17th.
Stewards reported that Bastianini was “observed to be riding slow online disturbing another rider at Turn 8,” which was deemed to be irresponsible riding.
The incident is said to have occurred at 14:31 local time, around 12 minutes into the session, but was not captured on television.
Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco claimed pole despite a late crash while fellow Ducati rider Jack Miller qualified fourth.
Race start is due tonight at 22:00 AEST.
Starting grid: German MotoGP Updated
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|Gap 1st/Prev
|1
|5
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|1:20.236
|
|2
|20
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|1:20.247
|0.011 / 0.011
|3
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|1:20.447
|0.211 / 0.200
|4
|43
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|1:20.508
|0.272 / 0.061
|5
|93
|Marc MARQUEZ
|ESP
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|1:20.567
|0.331 / 0.059
|6
|88
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:20.589
|0.353 / 0.022
|7
|89
|Jorge MARTIN
|ESP
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|1:20.617
|0.381 / 0.028
|8
|44
|Pol ESPARGARO
|ESP
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|1:20.659
|0.423 / 0.042
|9
|30
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|Honda
|1:20.810
|0.574 / 0.151
|10
|63
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|1:20.811
|0.575 / 0.001
|11
|42
|Alex RINS
|ESP
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|1:20.949
|0.713 / 0.138
|12
|73
|Alex MARQUEZ
|ESP
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|Honda
|1:21.135
|0.899 / 0.186
|13
|33
|Brad BINDER
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:20.736
|Q1 / Q1
|14
|10
|Luca MARINI
|ITA
|SKY VR46 Avintia
|Ducati
|1:20.864
|Q1 / 0.128
|15
|46
|Valentino ROSSI
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|1:20.972
|Q1 / 0.019
|16
|36
|Joan MIR
|ESP
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|1:21.014
|Q1 / 0.042
|17
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|1:21.091
|Q1 / 0.077
|18
|23
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA
|Avintia Esponsorama
|Ducati
|1:20.953
|Penalty
|19
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:21.137
|Q1 / 0.046
|20
|27
|Iker LECUONA
|ESP
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:21.154
|Q1 / 0.017
|21
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|1:21.165
|Q1 / 0.011
|22
|32
|Lorenzo SAVADORI
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|1:21.411
|Q1 / 0.246
