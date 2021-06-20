Bastianini penalised for slow riding in MotoGP qualifying

Enea Bastianini has been issued a three-position grid penalty for slow riding during Qualifying 1 at the German MotoGP.

The Esponsorama Racing rider drops from 15th to 18th as a consequence, with Valentino Rossi (SRT) now on the fifth row at the Sachsenring.

Also promoted are last year’s champion and runner-up, Joan Mir (Suzuki) to 16th and Franco Morbidelli (SRT) to 17th.

Stewards reported that Bastianini was “observed to be riding slow online disturbing another rider at Turn 8,” which was deemed to be irresponsible riding.

The incident is said to have occurred at 14:31 local time, around 12 minutes into the session, but was not captured on television.

Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco claimed pole despite a late crash while fellow Ducati rider Jack Miller qualified fourth.

Race start is due tonight at 22:00 AEST.

Starting grid: German MotoGP Updated