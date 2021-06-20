ASBK race called off after frightening crash

Race 2 of the Australian Superbike Championship round at this weekend’s Darwin Supercars event has been called early due to a frightening crash for Troy Herfoss.

The Race 1 winner went down at the Turn 3/Turn 4 flip-flop on Lap 1 and made heavy contact with the airfence which guards the concrete wall for the two-wheelers, prompting a red flag.

Herfoss was advised as being conscious, with replays showing that he lost the front of his Honda while running in third spot at the first genuine right-hander (Turn 3) of the encounter.

The race was nevertheless declared without a lap having been completed due to damage to the airfence, and the time needed to repair it.

Ducati rider Wayne Maxwell had led at the time of the stoppage.

Another Ducati rider, Mike Jones, had already been forced out of the event after dislocating a toe and injuring a finger during qualifying on the day prior.

Explained DesmoSport team co-owner Mike Henry this morning, “Mike is still in hospital, and will be operated on early today to repair some of the damage done, mainly to his little finger now.

“We sent him out to put in a fast lap time midway through the Qualifying 2 session and as he was finding some great pace, he clipped his left foot on the kerb, breaking and dislocating his toe.

“Mike pushed on to set a fast lap but ultimately crashed due to the injury to his foot where he then damaged his finger.

“He was having a great weekend, the team is working really well together and I really think that we were in for a strong result, but these things happen in racing.”

Race 3 is scheduled for 14:05 local time/14:35 AEST.