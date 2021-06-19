Winterbottom helps catch speedboat thief

A man has been gaoled for stealing speedboats in the Murray River region, thanks in part to Mark Winterbottom, one of the victims of the thefts.

Brett Spits, a prominent boat racing figure in Echuca, was sentenced yesterday in Victoria’s County Court to two years in prison over the crime.

Winterbottom went public with the matter when his Malibu was stolen in February 2020, calling for assistance via his Facebook page.

It is that act which helped bring Spits, 38, to justice given his ute was identified from CCTV imagery.

Lincoln Mifsud, a panel-beater who helped hide the stolen boats, was hit with a community corrections order.

Winterbottom is in action at this weekend’s Merlin Darwin Triple Crown, with Qualifying for Race 12 of the Repco Supercars Championship set to get underway today at 11:35 local time/12:05 AEST.